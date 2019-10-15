Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Picks up second goal of year

Rakell scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Rakell got the Ducks on the board late in the second period, beating Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak cleanly with a heavy wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. The goal gave Rakell points in three of his last four games. He has also thrown 20 shots on goal during that four-game stretch. Rakell put up back-to-back 30-goal campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18 but slipped to 18 last season as his shooting percentage dipped to single digits. A rebound in the latter category should lift him back into the 25-30 goal range.