Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Plenty of rink run in return
Rakell (ankle) returned from a 13-game absence Tuesday, skating to a minus-2 rating with two empty shots on goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators. He was on the ice for 19:25.
While Rakell missed the scoresheet and was on the ice for both Ottawa goals, fantasy owners depending on the Swede can glean confidence from the fact that he received more ice time than usual. He'll look to get back on track offensively in Friday's home game against the Penguins.
