Rakell generated an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Rakell set up Maxime Comtois' tally in the third period. The 27-year-old Rakell has seven points, 51 shots on net and 23 hits through 16 games this season. He's shooting under two percent -- a high-volume shooter like Rakell should eventually be able to break his early-season slump.