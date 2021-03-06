Rakell provided an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Rakell set up Adam Henrique for the opening tally with only 10 seconds left in the first period. The helper gave Rakell a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and four assists. The 27-year-old forward has picked up the pace lately -- he's at 13 points, 76 shots on net and 33 hits in 24 contests overall. He'll look to keep it rolling in another game versus the Avalanche on Saturday.