Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Possible buy-low candidate

Rakell posted seven shots on goal in a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

This performance raised his shots on goal average to a solid 3.0 per game. Unfortunately, the shooting percentage is a putrid 4.8 percent, but owners shouldn't count on it staying that low. His career shooting percentage sits at 12.9 percent, so if he keeps racking up the shots, Rakell could be due to end his scoring dry spell very soon. With three goals and 13 points in 21 games, Rakell is a great buy-low candidate.