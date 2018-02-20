Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Posts two assists in win

Rakell assisted on both goals on Monday in a 2-0 win over Vegas.

Rakell has struggled a fair amount in February, but he's still been a useful player throughout the season, despite having failed to find the net in his past eight games. He remains on pace for career highs in points and likely goals, so getting him on your roster for when he overcomes his issues is a sensible idea.

