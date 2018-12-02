Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Posts two points
Rakell tallied a goal, an assist and four shots during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
Rakell now has two goals and seven points in his last five games and is on pace for a 12-goal, 53-point season -- which would be a mild disappointment for fantasy owners who were expecting something closer to the 34-goal, 69-point campaign the 25-year-old Swede posted a year ago. That said, he's an offensive workhorse that should be rolled out regularly.
