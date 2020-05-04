Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Produces similarly this season
Rakell recorded 15 goals and 27 assists in 65 games this year prior to the suspension of play.
The Swede's 42 points are right in line with last season's 43 in 69 games. That said, Rakell's goal-scoring drop-off from 33 and 34 goals to 18 and 15 goals over the last four seasons is a cause for concern in the fantasy arena for owners who'd grown accustomed to his lighting the lamp on a regular basis. Rakell's contract with the Ducks still has two seasons left at a cap hit of $3.8 million, but one wonders if a change of scenery would do the 26-year-old some good at this point.
