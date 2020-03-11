Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Produces two power-play points
Rakell scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Rakell has flipped a switch recently, with two goals and five helpers in his last four games. The 26-year-old forward is up to 15 tallies, 42 points and 183 shots through 64 contests. that put him just one point shy of last year's output, and he's conceivably in range of reaching 50 if he finishes the year hot.
