Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Progressing toward return
Rakell (ankle) is drawing close to a return, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Teaford adds that Rakell has been using the slide board, which is a piece of training equipment designed to improve lower-body balance and power. The prolific scoring winger hasn't played since Dec. 5. and he remains on injured reserve, but the progress is clear.
