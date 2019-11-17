Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Provides assist Saturday

Rakell recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Rakell earned the secondary assist on Ryan Getzlaf's opening goal at 4:00 of the first period. The Swedish winger has points in five of his last seven games (three goals, three assists). For the year, Rakell is up to 14 points, 25 hits and 63 shots on goal through 21 games.