Rakell scored a goal on three shots and had three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Rakell grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and fired a wrister past Jordan Binnington, pulling the Ducks to within 3-2 with just nine seconds left in the third period. It extended Rakell's point streak to three games (two goals, three assists). A former two-time 30-goal scorer for Anaheim, Rakell has just three goals in 23 games this season.