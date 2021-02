Rakell managed an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rakell's shot attempt was tipped in by Ryan Getzlaf to tie the game at 4-4 in the third period. The 27-year-old Rakell has dropped down to the third line at even strength, partly because he has just five points in 14 contests this year. The Swede has provided 47 shots on net and 20 hits, but playing in a middle-six role on a weak offense limits Rakell's fantasy value to deeper formats.