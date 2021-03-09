Rakell scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Rakell started the game on the third line, but Troy Terry (upper body) left the game early. Rakell filled his place on the top line to great results. Monday was Rakell's second straight three-point effort, and his point streak reached six games. He's picked up five goals and seven helpers in that span. The 27-year-old Swede seems to have broken his slump -- he now has six goals, 19 points, 83 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 26 contests. He isn't going to stay at this pace, but Rakell is capable of steady offense, especially if he sticks in the top six.