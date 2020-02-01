Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Rakes in two points in loss

Rakell scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, posted three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Rakell busted a three-game mini-slump with his two-point effort. The Swede got up to the 30-point mark with Friday's performance, achieving the milestone in 45 games. He's added 131 shots on goal and 61 hits this season, but he should have plenty of chances for offense when skating with Ryan Getzlaf.