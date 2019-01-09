Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Ready to rock
The Ducks activated Rakell (ankle) off injured reserve Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Rakell has been sidelined since Dec. 5 due to an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in Saturday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely on the verge of rejoining the lineup. The 25-year-old Swede is expected to return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating on the Ducks' first line and top power-play unit against the Senators.
