Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Ready to rock

The Ducks activated Rakell (ankle) off injured reserve Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Rakell has been sidelined since Dec. 5 due to an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in Saturday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely on the verge of rejoining the lineup. The 25-year-old Swede is expected to return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating on the Ducks' first line and top power-play unit against the Senators.