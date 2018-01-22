Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Records two points in loss
Rakell scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Sunday's loss to the Sharks.
Rakell is putting together another impressive season and is now up to 17 goals and 35 points in 43 games. The first-line winger possesses some slick hands and has a lethal shot, making him a very appealing fantasy play. He's fired 10 shots on goal in his last two outings and continues to be a solid producer with the man advantage. His willingness to shoot the puck and elite offensive talent has turned him into a must-own fantasy winger.
More News
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Two more points Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Riding five-game goal streak•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tallies game-winner versus Flames•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Adds two points to season ledger•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Back at practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...