Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Records two points in loss

Rakell scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Sunday's loss to the Sharks.

Rakell is putting together another impressive season and is now up to 17 goals and 35 points in 43 games. The first-line winger possesses some slick hands and has a lethal shot, making him a very appealing fantasy play. He's fired 10 shots on goal in his last two outings and continues to be a solid producer with the man advantage. His willingness to shoot the puck and elite offensive talent has turned him into a must-own fantasy winger.