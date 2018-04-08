Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Records two points Saturday
Rakell potted a goal and added a helper Saturday against the Coyotes.
Rakell finished the regular season with career highs in goals (34) and points (69). This is a clear result from the uptick in Rakell's shooting, as he has fired 230 shots on goal this season, shattering his previous career high of 177. Rakell and the Ducks will take on the Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
More News
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores game-winner•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tacks on two more points•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Joins 30-goal club•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Extends goal streak in victory•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Paces Ducks to road win•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Delivers in clutch with hat trick•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...