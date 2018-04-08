Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Records two points Saturday

Rakell potted a goal and added a helper Saturday against the Coyotes.

Rakell finished the regular season with career highs in goals (34) and points (69). This is a clear result from the uptick in Rakell's shooting, as he has fired 230 shots on goal this season, shattering his previous career high of 177. Rakell and the Ducks will take on the Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.