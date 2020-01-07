Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Remains day-to-day

Rakell (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with Columbus, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Rakell practiced Tuesday morning, so he's clearly trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with Dallas for his next chance to rejoin the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 26-year-old forward will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Anaheim's power-play units.