Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Remains unavailable
Rakell (upper body) is nearing a return but won't be in the lineup against Arizona on Thursday. Coach Dallas Eakins told reporters Rakell has "one last little hurdle he's got to get over," Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks promoted Chris Wideman from the minors Thursday and may opt to place Rakell on injured reserve but it won't affect his potential return date since he has already missed the Ducks' previous four contests. Once the Swede is given the all-clear, he should return to a top-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.