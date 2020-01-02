Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Remains unavailable

Rakell (upper body) is nearing a return but won't be in the lineup against Arizona on Thursday. Coach Dallas Eakins told reporters Rakell has "one last little hurdle he's got to get over," Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks promoted Chris Wideman from the minors Thursday and may opt to place Rakell on injured reserve but it won't affect his potential return date since he has already missed the Ducks' previous four contests. Once the Swede is given the all-clear, he should return to a top-six role.