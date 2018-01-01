Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Riding five-game goal streak
Rakell's two goals Sunday against Arizona extended his goal streak to five games.
After a slow start upon returning from a five-game absence, Rakell is back on track and now has 14 goals in 35 games this season. He's on pace for another 30-goal, 50-point season if he stays healthy, and Anaheim's new top line with Rakell, Antoine Vermette and Ryan Getzlaf was dynamite, and if the trio stick together they might be able to really stuff the score sheet. The line combined for seven points against the Coyotes. Rakell has a favorable schedule coming up with the Canucks, Oilers, Flames and Avalanche.
More News
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tallies game-winner versus Flames•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Adds two points to season ledger•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Back at practice•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Designated for IR•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Ruled out at least next two games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...