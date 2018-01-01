Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Riding five-game goal streak

Rakell's two goals Sunday against Arizona extended his goal streak to five games.

After a slow start upon returning from a five-game absence, Rakell is back on track and now has 14 goals in 35 games this season. He's on pace for another 30-goal, 50-point season if he stays healthy, and Anaheim's new top line with Rakell, Antoine Vermette and Ryan Getzlaf was dynamite, and if the trio stick together they might be able to really stuff the score sheet. The line combined for seven points against the Coyotes. Rakell has a favorable schedule coming up with the Canucks, Oilers, Flames and Avalanche.