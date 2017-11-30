Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Ruled out at least next two games
Ducks GM Bob Murray is hoping that Rakell (upper body) will be fit to return against the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday.
This disclosure effectively rules the Swede out for the next two games. Rakell leads the Ducks with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) which is reason enough for the team to evaluate him as often as possible, but the significance of his absence has been exacerbated by the team's medical staff tending to injuries for seven more forwards.
