Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores game-winner
Rakell saved his team from the shootout, scoring the winner 19 seconds before the skills competition in a 2-1 overtime win over Los Angeles on Friday.
Rakell has always been a goal scorer, but he's proven equally adept at scoring goals or setting them up this year. Friday was his night to find the twine, and he's now up to 66 points in what has been a high-quality season for the forward. He'll have a chance to hit 70 points as the Ducks try to complete their playoff push.
