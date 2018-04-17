Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores team's only marker

Rakell's power play goal was the only one his team got in Game 3, taking an 8-1 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Things fell apart for Anaheim last night, as the entire team looked out of sync after the Sharks took a 3-1 lead before the end of the period. From then on, Anaheim was one or several steps behind San Jose in falling into a 3-0 hole. The entire team will have to be better than they showed Friday, or this series -- and Rakell's fantasy value -- will not last for long.