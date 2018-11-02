Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores tying goal late in shootout loss
Rakell recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Rakell buried a beautiful feed from Ryan Getzlaf with 26 seconds left in regulation to earn the Ducks a point. He almost won it in the waning seconds of overtime, but missed the net from in close before watching his team fall in the skills challenge. Rakell's still on pace to fall short of the 20-goal mark after back-to-back 30-goal campaigns, but he's also on pace for a career-best 41 assists.
