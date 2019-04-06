Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sends 25th helper

Rakell delivered an assist and three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Rakell ended the year at 43 points in 69 games, his lowest output since 2015-16. He also had 194 shots, and 13 of his points came with a man advantage. Fantasy owners expecting a repeat of his 69-point campaign from a year ago were disappointed, but he maintained some viability in fantasy formats.