Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sends 25th helper
Rakell delivered an assist and three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Rakell ended the year at 43 points in 69 games, his lowest output since 2015-16. He also had 194 shots, and 13 of his points came with a man advantage. Fantasy owners expecting a repeat of his 69-point campaign from a year ago were disappointed, but he maintained some viability in fantasy formats.
