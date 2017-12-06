Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Set to play Tuesday
Rakell (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Monday and will play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Rakell has missed the last five games, and the Ducks lost four of those matchups without him. In the 18 games before his absence, Rakell posted eight goals and 10 assists through 18 games, while firing 67 shots on goal in that span. The 24-year-old pivot will return to his role on the top power-play unit Tuesday for a juicy matchup against a Vegas team that ranks 25th in the league on penalty kill.
