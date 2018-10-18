Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sets up another man-advantage goal
Rakell pitched in a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over the Islanders.
Rakell was a secondary distributor on Ryan Kesler's first-period tally, linking up with rookie Sam Steel to get the job done. While Rakell has fashioned two consecutive 30-plus-goal seasons, he's only mustered one tally through the first seven games of the 2018-19 campaign. However, we believe the Swede will start picking up the slack in that department now that Kesler is rounding into form after dealing with a significant hip injury.
