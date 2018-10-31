Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sets up goal Tuesday
Rakell dished out an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Rakell's off to an uncharacteristically slow start with just two goals and six assists through 12 games. The 25-year-old combined for 77 goals over the previous two seasons. He's shooting 2.5 times per game, which should be enough to pay the bills, but his scoring rate of 6.1 percent won't get it done. Expect him to right the ship soon with his next shot being Thursday against the Rangers.
