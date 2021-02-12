Rakell provided an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Rakell got the puck behind the net and centered for Maxime Comtois, who scored the game's lone goal with a well-placed shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. The 27-year-old Rakell saw his goal drought continue to nine games, but he's racked up a modest four assists in that span. Through 15 outings this season, Rakell has six points, 49 shots on net and 23 hits. His shooting percentage isn't going to hover around two percent all season, but fantasy managers aren't likely to have much patience with the inconsistent winger.