Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Shakes apple tree Sunday
Rakell posted three assists, three shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
Rakell helped out on both of Jakob Silfverberg's goals as well as Christian Djoos' first tally as a Duck. The three-helper game put Rakell at 40 points for the year. He's added 182 shots, 81 hits and a minus-4 rating through 63 games. Barring a disastrous finish, Rakell should top his 43-point output from last year, but 50 is likely a long shot at this stage of the season.
