Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Shooting but not scoring

Rakell has 28 shots in his last 11 games.

Over that span, the versatile forward has just a goal and assist to show for the effort. The owner of back-to-back 30-goal seasons, it appears Rakell will likely fall far short of that mark this season. Between the Ducks' league-worst offense (2.2 goals per game) and his 7.5 percentage point dip in shooting percentage year over year, it's been a campaign to forget for the Swede.