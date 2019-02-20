Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Shooting but not scoring
Rakell has 28 shots in his last 11 games.
Over that span, the versatile forward has just a goal and assist to show for the effort. The owner of back-to-back 30-goal seasons, it appears Rakell will likely fall far short of that mark this season. Between the Ducks' league-worst offense (2.2 goals per game) and his 7.5 percentage point dip in shooting percentage year over year, it's been a campaign to forget for the Swede.
