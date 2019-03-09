Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Snaps 14-game goal drought
Rakell scored in the third period of Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.
We can take his goal-scoring stick off the side of the milk carton, because it's been found, as the forward has goals in consecutive games. Rakell has four points in his last four games, and the tally gave him 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 56 games this season. It's below what's become expected of him, but the streak he's on may make him a good DFS play for Sunday's game versus the Kings.
