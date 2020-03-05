Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Snaps goal drought in overtime

Rakell scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Rakell provided late heroics Wednesday, tallying with just two seconds left in overtime. He had gone 15 games without a goal, notching just five assists in that span. For the year, the 26-year-old forward has 14 tallies, 37 points, 178 shots and 77 hits in 61 outings.