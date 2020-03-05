Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Snaps goal drought in overtime
Rakell scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Rakell provided late heroics Wednesday, tallying with just two seconds left in overtime. He had gone 15 games without a goal, notching just five assists in that span. For the year, the 26-year-old forward has 14 tallies, 37 points, 178 shots and 77 hits in 61 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.