Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Spotted at practice Saturday
Rakell (ankle) was on the ice for practice Saturday morning, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Reigster reports.
Anaheim's prized winger is making strides in his recovery, with Sunday's home game against the Oilers presenting Rakell with his next chance to play. For now, he remains on injured reserve along with four other Ducks in the raft.
