Rakell tallied a goal and two assists with five shots in a 5-4 overtime win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Rakell opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game, burying a one-timer directly off an offensive-zone faceoff win. He later set up Kevin Shattenkirk's game-tying goal on the power play with 2:50 left in regulation, as well as Ryan Getzlaf's overtime winner. Rakell has reached the scoresheet in five consecutive games (three goals, six assists), moving him into a tie for the team scoring lead with 16 points in 25 contests.