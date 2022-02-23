Rakell scored twice on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Rakell twice pulled the Ducks even in the contest, and his tally in the shootout was enough to secure the win. With the two-goal game, the Swede has racked up seven points in his last seven outings. The 28-year-old is often streaky on offense, but he's hot right now, so he needs to be on most fantasy rosters. For the season, Rakell has 14 goals, 25 points, 121 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-2 rating through 43 appearances.