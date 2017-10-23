Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Sticking with top power-play unit
Rakell skated with the No. 1 power-play unit during Monday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With just a single goal through his past six games, it's been a disappointing stretch for Rakell. He projects to continue being deployed in offensive situations, and locking up a spot on the top power-play unit is promising for his scoring outlook moving forward. Rakell posted an unsustainably high 18.6 shooting percentage last season, so it might be tough for the talented Swede to match last season's 33 goals. However, he should still be viewed as a solid asset in the majority of settings.
