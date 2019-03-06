Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Still lacking goals

Rakell gathered one assist in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Rakell now has assists in consecutive games, but his goal drought stretched to 14 games. It appeared he had scored an empty-net goal in this contest before Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet successfully challenged that center Adam Henrique was offside on the play. Rakell has 28 points in 54 games, a significant drop from the 69 points he accumulated last season.