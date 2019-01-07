Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Still out Sunday
Rakell (ankle) was not on the ice for warm-ups prior to Sunday's game against Edmonton, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
It looked like Rakell was ready to return Sunday but clearly he's not back to full health just yet. The 25-year-old Swede has a good chance of suiting up for Wednesday's game against Ottawa.
