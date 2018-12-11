Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Still wearing protective boot
Rakell is still wearing a protective boot on his injured ankle, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Rakell is hoping to travel with the Ducks on their upcoming six-game road trip which begins Saturday in Columbus, but he also doesn't want to rush his recovery and exacerbate the issue. The 25-year-old pivot won't play Wednesday against the Stars, but it sounds like he may be cleared to return to practice in the near future, at which point another update on his status should be made available. The 2011 first-round pick will remain on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.
