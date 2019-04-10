Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Struggles to find twine

Rakell registered 18 goals and 43 points in the 2018-19 season.

Rakell was viewed as a promising goal scorer after eclipsing the 30-goal mark in back-to-back seasons. The 25-year-old's game fell off badly this season, though. A big part of the free fall was his struggles at even strength, as his point total dropped from 69 last season to 43 this campaign, but his man-advantage total fell just six points.