Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Struggles to find twine
Rakell registered 18 goals and 43 points in the 2018-19 season.
Rakell was viewed as a promising goal scorer after eclipsing the 30-goal mark in back-to-back seasons. The 25-year-old's game fell off badly this season, though. A big part of the free fall was his struggles at even strength, as his point total dropped from 69 last season to 43 this campaign, but his man-advantage total fell just six points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...