Rakell has only notched one goal in five games since his three points on Opening Night.

Even though Rakell has been in a point drought, it hasn't been from lack of opportunity -- the 24-year-old has blasted the 11th most shots on goal in the league through the first six games. So far in the 2017-18 season, Rakell's been skating on the first line with Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) sidelined, and averaged a remarkable 3:59 with the man advantage. Look for the points to start rolling in shortly.