Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Supplies helper

Rakell managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Rakell showed some quick chemistry with Adam Henrique, setting up his new center for the game's opening goal just 50 seconds in. The helper snapped a three-game mini-slump for Rakell, who is up to eight points and a plus-8 rating in 12 appearances this year.