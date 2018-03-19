Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tacks on two more points

Rakell scored his 31st goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over New Jersey.

Rakell's excellent season continues, as the slick winger now has nine goals in his last 10 games. The 24-year-old has been a force for the Ducks all season and is up to 62 points in 68 games on the year. His sniping ability and willingness to shoot the puck make him one of the most dependable goal scorers in fantasy.