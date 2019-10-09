Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tallies first goal of season
Rakell found twine once on five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 road win over the Red Wings.
Rakell fashioned back-to-back 30-goal seasons before an injury-riddled 2018-19 campaign saw his total dip to an 18-spot. As long as stays out of the medical room and remains in the top six, the Swede should remain productive for fantasy owners abound.
