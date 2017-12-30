Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tallies game-winner versus Flames

Rakell scored the game-winning power-play goal and two points in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Friday.

Game-winning goals were a specialty for Rakell last season, as he led the NHL with 10, but that's just his second of 2017-18. Another mark he won't match from last season was his 33 goals, but the 24-year-old is on pace to post his third straight 20-goal season and set a career-best in points. Rakell has now scored in each of his last four games.