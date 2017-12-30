Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tallies game-winner versus Flames
Rakell scored the game-winning power-play goal and two points in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Friday.
Game-winning goals were a specialty for Rakell last season, as he led the NHL with 10, but that's just his second of 2017-18. Another mark he won't match from last season was his 33 goals, but the 24-year-old is on pace to post his third straight 20-goal season and set a career-best in points. Rakell has now scored in each of his last four games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...