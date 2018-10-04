Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Three points in opener

Rakell scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Having put up two consecutive 30-plus-goal seasons, Rakell has become an elite goal scorer at the NHL level. Despite tallying one more assist than goal last year, he remains best suited as a triggerman in the confines of Anaheim's offense. Rakell will be counted on to produce in 2018-19, especially with Corey Perry expected to miss a good chunk of the season.