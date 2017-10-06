Rakell scored a goal and dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Rakell was elevated to the first line in Ryan Getzlaf's (lower body) absence, and boy did he play like a first-liner. After dishing out an assist to Corey Perry in each of the first two periods, Rakell took matters into his own hands in the third. His goal with 3:30 left to play gave Anaheim its first and only lead, completing the comeback from a 4-1 deficit. With or without Getzlaf in the lineup, Rakell looks like a force to be reckoned with after last season's 33-goal campaign.