Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tickles twine on power play

Rakell scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

It's not the three-point night he had Friday versus the Sharks, but it gives Rakell 11 points in 13 March games. For the season, Rakell has 14 goals and 23 helpers over 64 games, although it comes with an unsightly minus-16 rating. His hot final month of the season gives Rakell a chance for 40 points for a fourth straight year if he can keep up the pace.